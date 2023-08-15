Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 308.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth about $178,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Haleon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Haleon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,025,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 233,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.