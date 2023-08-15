Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,914 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Haleon were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Haleon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,025,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 233,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

