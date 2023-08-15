Harley-Davidson, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

