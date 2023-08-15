Harley-Davidson, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
HOG opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.
In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
