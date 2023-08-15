Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 33.9 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

NYSE HE opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,350,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $12,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

