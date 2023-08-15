HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $18.01 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $230,131.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,215.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,263,401.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,275.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $230,131.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,215.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

