HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alimera Sciences in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

ALIM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

In related news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 27.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,401,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

