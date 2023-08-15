HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HARP opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.56. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.