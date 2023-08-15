HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.58). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.17.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.85 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Featured Articles

