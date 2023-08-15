HC Wainwright Comments on ChromaDex Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

CDXC has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.78. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 184.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 382,413 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.