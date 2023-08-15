HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.15. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,530,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 326,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

