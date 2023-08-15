HC Wainwright Trims Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Target Price to $18.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.73 and a quick ratio of 17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 99.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.