HC Wainwright Trims Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Target Price to $18.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 99.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
