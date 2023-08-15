HC Wainwright Weighs in on DURECT Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for DURECT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

