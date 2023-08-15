HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

NYSE HCA opened at $270.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

