Head-To-Head Analysis: UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UCB alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -23.18% -22.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UCB and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $49.80, suggesting a potential downside of 12.39%. Given MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is more favorable than UCB.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UCB and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A N/A $0.76 58.70 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$49.97 million ($1.04) -54.65

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UCB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UCB beats MoonLake Immunotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UCB

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; BIMZELX for treating psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and hidradenitis suppurativa; and dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus. In addition, the company is involved in developing rozanolixizumab to treat myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; zilucoplan to treat myasthenia gravis and immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy; staccato alprazolam to treat tereotypical prolonged seizure; Bepranemab to treat Alzheimer's disease; and UCB0599 to treat Parkinson's disease. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Amgen, Biogen, Roche/Genentech, Novartis, Otsuka, and doc.ai. It operates in the United States, Japan, Germany, rest of Europe, Spain, France, China, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.