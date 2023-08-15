Head to Head Comparison: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences -18.21% -17.67% -8.81% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Vectura Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $110.78 million 1.44 $35.38 million ($0.09) -11.55 Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81

Volatility and Risk

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Selecta Biosciences. Selecta Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Selecta Biosciences and Vectura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 452.88%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Summary

Vectura Group beats Selecta Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. It is also developing biologic therapies, such as SEL-212 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic refractory gout; and product candidates to treat IgA-mediated diseases, including IgA nephropathy, linear IgA bullous dermatitis, IgA pemphigus, and Henoch-Schonlein purpura. In addition, the company is developing gene therapies comprising for the treatment of pompe disease, duchenne muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, lysosomal storage disorder, and other autoimmune diseases. Further, it develops tolerogenic therapies to treat autoimmune diseases. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.; Genovis AB (publ.); Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc.; IGAN Biosciences, Inc.; Astellas Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ.); Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.; Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc.; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

