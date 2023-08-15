Head-To-Head Contrast: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) & NU (NYSE:NU)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NU and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 2 3 0 2.60 CURO Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

NU currently has a consensus target price of $6.43, suggesting a potential downside of 18.98%. CURO Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.62%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than NU.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU -3.21% 6.73% 1.19% CURO Group -32.89% -71.92% -6.12%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares NU and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NU has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NU and CURO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NU $4.79 billion 7.78 -$364.58 million ($0.04) -198.50 CURO Group $1.03 billion 0.06 -$185.48 million ($6.88) -0.20

CURO Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NU. NU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NU beats CURO Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

