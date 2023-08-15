Head-To-Head Contrast: StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) versus OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of StealthGas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas 28.05% 8.81% 5.54% OceanPal -0.20% -4.21% -4.04%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

StealthGas has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StealthGas and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StealthGas and OceanPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $152.76 million 1.30 $34.25 million $1.14 4.51 OceanPal $19.08 million 0.12 -$330,000.00 ($13.43) -0.13

StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StealthGas beats OceanPal on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 4, 2023, it had a fleet of 36 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 297,841 cubic meters. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

