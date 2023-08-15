Head-To-Head Survey: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.74 $29.34 million $0.17 8.24 Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.85 $59.97 billion $4.72 27.82

Analyst Recommendations

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Alphabet 0 4 29 1 2.91

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $142.19, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Alphabet.

Risk and Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 10.12% 8.41% 7.06% Alphabet 21.05% 23.49% 16.52%

Summary

Alphabet beats AdTheorent on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.