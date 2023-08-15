Head to Head Survey: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PaySign and Exela Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $38.03 million 2.75 $1.03 million $0.03 66.02 Exela Technologies $1.08 billion 0.03 -$415.58 million N/A N/A

PaySign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PaySign and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PaySign currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 135.69%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 3.07% 8.15% 1.16% Exela Technologies -37.71% N/A -46.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PaySign has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PaySign beats Exela Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers Per Diem, Corporate Expense, and Business Travel Cards that allows businesses, and nonprofits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

