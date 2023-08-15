Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.