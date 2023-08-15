Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) vs. Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Head-To-Head Survey

Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust $339.55 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Welltower $5.86 billion 7.46 $141.21 million $0.23 366.41

Analyst Recommendations

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Healthcare Trust and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Welltower 0 1 10 0 2.91

Welltower has a consensus target price of $82.54, suggesting a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Welltower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A Welltower 1.90% 0.56% 0.31%

Summary

Welltower beats Healthcare Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.