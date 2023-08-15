Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

