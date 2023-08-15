Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.38.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

HTGC stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,479,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,368,000 after buying an additional 129,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 32,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

