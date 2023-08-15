High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark cut their price target on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday.
High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.1 %
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$445.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.06 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.8433824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 25.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,315.12. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
