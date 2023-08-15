Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.72% of Highwoods Properties worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

