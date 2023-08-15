Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $155.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $157.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

