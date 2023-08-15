HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.07. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.12 and a 12 month high of C$13.25. The stock has a market cap of C$161.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.50.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.22). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

