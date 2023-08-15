Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.12% of Holly Energy Partners worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HEP opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEP. Raymond James upped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

