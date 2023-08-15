Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Holmen AB (publ) Stock Performance

HLMNY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Holmen AB has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

About Holmen AB (publ)

Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. Its Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The company's Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging to brand owners, converters, and wholesalers.

