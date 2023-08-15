Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Holmen AB (publ) Stock Performance
HLMNY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Holmen AB has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.22.
About Holmen AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Holmen AB (publ)
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.