Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Hologic worth $158,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

