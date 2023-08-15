Hosking Partners LLP Sells 40,322 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $140.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

