HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HP were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 159,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 729,066 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 64,591 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $4,332,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 239,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

