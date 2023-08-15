H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HR.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday.

HR.UN opened at C$10.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 1.81. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.45.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

