HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given New GBX 825 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.56) to GBX 722 ($9.16) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.26) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.16) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $746.20.

HSBC stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 40.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 286.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

