Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance
Hua Hong Semiconductor stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21.
About Hua Hong Semiconductor
