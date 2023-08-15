Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance

Hua Hong Semiconductor stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

