Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Given New $1.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $235.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.42. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hyliion by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 34.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 28.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

