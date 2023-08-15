I-Mab (IMAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

I-Mab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IMAB opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

