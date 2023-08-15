ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICGT stock opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.26) on Tuesday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 928 ($11.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,223.76 ($15.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,104.81. The company has a market cap of £762.86 million, a PE ratio of 462.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ICG Enterprise Trust

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider David Warnock purchased 10,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($13.64) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($136,369.40). Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.