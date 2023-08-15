IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for IMAX in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

