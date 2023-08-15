IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,611.0 days.
IMCD Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.67. IMCD has a one year low of $114.14 and a one year high of $161.79.
IMCD Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMCD
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.