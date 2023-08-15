ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Update

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,353,068 shares of company stock valued at $22,414,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $7,113,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 19.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

