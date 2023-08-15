Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

IMH opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

