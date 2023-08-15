Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,789.15 ($22.70) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,781.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.05. The company has a market capitalization of £16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.43. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.85), for a total value of £723,425.68 ($917,703.51). Insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.71) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.31) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,225.83 ($28.24).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMB

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.