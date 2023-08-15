Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.59 ($0.27) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,789.15 ($22.70) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,781.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.05. The company has a market capitalization of £16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,019.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.43. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.85), for a total value of £723,425.68 ($917,703.51). Insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMB
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.