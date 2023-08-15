Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on October 6th

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IMBBY opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.
About Imperial Brands
