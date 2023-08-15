Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,952,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 2,763,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,406.1 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

Industrias Peñoles stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Industrias Peñoles from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.