ING Groep NV Acquires 11,243 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 229.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 85,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

