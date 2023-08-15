ING Groep NV Acquires New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

