ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,678,813.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,179. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.