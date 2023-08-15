ING Groep NV Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $206.62 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,556,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,556,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.