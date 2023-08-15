ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 24,600 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 887.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

DASH opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $7,408,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,876.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $7,408,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,122 shares of company stock worth $58,721,215. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

